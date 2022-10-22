The Managing Committee of the Indian Banks’ Assocation (IBA) re-elected A K Goel, Managing Director & CEO, Punjab National Bank, as the Chairman of the Associaion for the term 2022-23.

The Committee also elected three Deputy Chairmen: Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India (re-elected); A S Rajeev, MD & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra; and Madhav Nair, Country Head & CEO, Mashreq Bank PSC. N Kamakodi, Managing Director & CEO, City Union Bank, has been elected as the Honorary Secretary.

IBA was set up in 1946 to look after the interests of the banking industry. The vision of the Association is “to work proactively for the growth of a healthy, professional and forward-looking banking and financial services industry, in a manner consistent with public good”.