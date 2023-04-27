Poonawalla Fincorp posted a net profit of ₹181 crore for Q4 FY23, higher by 103 per cent YoY and 20 per cent QoQ. The FY23 profit after tax was 100 per cent higher at ₹585 crore—the highest ever for the NBFC.

The company’s AUM grew 37 per cent YoY and 16 per cent QoQ to ₹16,143 crore as of March 31.

It saw the highest ever quarterly disbursements of ₹6,371 crore in Q4, up 151 per cent YoY and 89 per cent QoQ. This was led by an increase in digital disbursements, with the share of the Direct Digital Program in disbursements rising to 81 per cent from 66 per cent a quarter ago and 24 per cent a year-earlier period.

We grew from strength to strength in FY23 achieving greater heights in the areas of business growth, credit quality and profitability. For FY23, we delivered the Highest ever Profit After Tax, Disbursement and AUM, along with a marked improvement in overall asset quality.



Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q4 was at 11.3 per cent, an improvement of 87 bps YoY and 59 bps QoQ. For FY23, NIM was at 10.7 per cent, an improvement of 89 bps.

Gross NPA ratio of the lender improved to 1.44 per cent, an improvement of 185 bps YoY and 25 bps QoQ. Net NPA ratio at 0.78 per cent, was also 52 bps better on year and 11 bps on quarter. Both the NPA ratios were the lowest ever for the company.

Capital adequacy ratio of the company stood at 39 per cent, and the liquidity buffer was at ₹3,001 crore as of March 31.

In Q3 FY23, Poonawalla Fincorp had announced the sale of its housing finance subsidiary, Poonawalla Housing Finance, to TPG (Perseus SG Pte. Ltd., an entity affiliated with TPG Global, LLC) for ₹3,900 crore. The company has received the shareholder and other approvals and is now awaiting the go ahead from the RBI, it said.