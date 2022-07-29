Q1 results: HDFC net profit rises 22% to ₹3,669 crore

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday reported a 22.2 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to ₹3,668.92 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on higher income driven by robust loan disbursements.

The company's net profit in the same quarter a year ago stood at ₹3,001 crore.

Its total income during the June 2022 quarter increased to ₹13,248.73 crore against ₹11,663.14 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its individual loan disbursements during the quarter rose 66 per cent.

The consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹5,574 crore compared to ₹5,311 crore.

HDFC said it proposes to raise an international social loan of $1.1 billion, which is its first international social loan from India and among the largest globally.

Shares of HDFC Ltd traded at ₹2,372.35 apiece on BSE, up 1.56 per cent.