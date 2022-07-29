hamburger

Money & Banking

Q1 results: HDFC net profit rises 22% to ₹3,669 crore

PTI | New Delhi, July 29 | Updated on: Jul 29, 2022

The consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹5,574 crore compared to ₹5,311 crore in Q1 FY22

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday reported a 22.2 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to ₹3,668.92 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on higher income driven by robust loan disbursements.

The company's net profit in the same quarter a year ago stood at ₹3,001 crore.

Its total income during the June 2022 quarter increased to ₹13,248.73 crore against ₹11,663.14 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its individual loan disbursements during the quarter rose 66 per cent.

The consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹5,574 crore compared to ₹5,311 crore.

HDFC said it proposes to raise an international social loan of $1.1 billion, which is its first international social loan from India and among the largest globally.

Shares of HDFC Ltd traded at ₹2,372.35 apiece on BSE, up 1.56 per cent.

Published on July 29, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you