hamburger

Money & Banking

Q1 results: PB Fintech loss widens to ₹204 crore

PTI | New Delhi, August 11 | Updated on: Aug 11, 2022
Credit disbursal on Paisabazaar more than doubled to ₹2,320 crore from ₹984 crore on year-on-year basis

Credit disbursal on Paisabazaar more than doubled to ₹2,320 crore from ₹984 crore on year-on-year basis | Photo Credit: Andrii Yalanskyi

PB Fintech, the parent firm of online insurance broker Policybazaar, had posted a loss of ₹110.84 crore in Q1 FY22

PB Fintech, the parent firm of online insurance broker Policybazaar, on Wednesday reported a widening of consolidated loss to ₹204.33 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

The company had posted a loss of ₹110.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of PB Fintech more than doubled to ₹505.18 crore during the reported quarter from ₹237.73 crore in the June 2021 quarter.

Also Read
BankBazaar.com looks to raise $100 m for biz growth in 3 years: CEO

The company in its financial performance report said that its insurance premium segment grew by 52 per cent to ₹2,430 crore in June 2022 quarter from ₹1,594 crore in the June 2021 quarter.

"We are at an annual run rate of insurance premium of over ₹9,700 crore growing 52 per cent YoY," the company said.

PB Fintech said that credit disbursal on its Paisabazaar platform more than doubled to ₹2,320 crore from ₹984 crore on year-on-year basis.

"We are now at the run rate of ₹11,200 crore disbursal and 4.3 lakh credit card issuance on an annualised basis," PB Fintech said.

Published on August 11, 2022
Quarterly Results
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you