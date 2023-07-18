Rajay Kumar Sinha has taken charge of SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAPS) with effect from July 14.

Prior to this, he was in charge of Treasury operations at State Bank of India (SBI), managing investment portfolio, money market, equity, private equity & forex operations of the bank, per a SBICAPS statement.

SBICAPS is the wholly owned investment banking arm of SBI.

Sinha, who joined SBI in 1991 as a Probationary Officer, has replaced Amitava Chatterjee, who has moved to SBI, Corporate Centre, as Deputy Managing Director, in charge of Commercial Clients Group.