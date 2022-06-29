Razorpay appoints new CTO, co-founder Shashank Kumar moves to Managing Director role

Fintech unicorn Razorpay has appointed Murali Brahmadesam as Head of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer at Razorpay. Previously the role was held by Razorpay’s co-founder, Shashank Kumar, who will now take on the role of Co-Founder and Managing Director.

Brahmadesam comes with over two decades of experience, in a career across companies like Amazon and Microsoft. He has worked both in India and the USA in technology and leadership roles.

Commenting on Brahmadesam’s appointment, Shashank Kumar, Co-Founder and now Managing Director, Razorpay said, “Engineering has been the bedrock of growth for Razorpay since its inception. With over an 800-member engineering team today, we are constantly working towards solving some of the toughest challenges that businesses face today, with innovation at its core. Murali brings in-depth knowledge of managing technology functions at scale. I am excited to have him on board at a time when Razorpay is making strides into global markets and further deepening its expertise with all things business payments and business banking.”

With this development, Kumar will continue to work on Razorpay‘s long-term vision for Engineering, Product, as well as the GTM (go-to-market), functions for the RazorpayX & Razorpay Capital businesses. As Murali takes over, he will drive the overall engineering strategy and development at Razorpay, while driving the growth of Razorpay Engineering.

Murali Brahmadesam, Chief Technology Officer at Razorpay said, “Razorpay has been at the forefront of inventing breakthrough products in business payment and banking that are being relied upon by millions of diverse businesses. I look forward to working with the team and joining Razorpay’s mission to build the central nervous system for fintech in India.” Overall, Razorpay has a team of 2,300 members.