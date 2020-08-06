Money & Banking

RBI announcements will ease Covid-induced stress: Karnataka Bank chief

AJ Vinayak Mangaluru | Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

Hails resolution window for standard stressed assets

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank Ltd, Mahabaleshwara MS, has said that the announcements of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday will provide the much needed long-term and sustainable solution to overcome the pandemic-induced stress and revive the economy.

Speaking to BusinessLine after the announcement of the Monetary Policy statement by the RBI on Thursday, he said: “The announcement of a resolution window for standard stressed assets with many precautions to safeguard the interests of borrowers — both corporates and individuals — and the formation of an expert committee under the chairmanship of KV Kamath, provide the much needed long-term and sustainable solution to overcome the pandemic-induced stress as well as to revive the economy.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RBI: Incentive for banks to address regional disparities in priority sector lending