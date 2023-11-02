Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director (ED) with effect from November 01, 2023.

Prior to being promoted to ED, he was serving as Chief General Manager in the Department of Regulation.

As Executive Director, Mishra will look after three Departments -- Enforcement, Risk Monitoring, and External Investments & Operations.

Per a central bank statement, Mishra has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in the areas of regulation of banks and NBFCs, supervision of banks, and currency management.