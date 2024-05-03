The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank for three years with effect from May 5.

Also read:RBI directs all lenders to review their lending practices

Pursuant to the aforementioned approval by the RBI and based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the board of directors of the bank on Friday approved Chakraborty’s re-appointment.

Chakraborty has been the Part-Time Chairman and Independent Director of the Bank since May 2021. He served the Government of India for 35 years as a member of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in Gujarat cadre. He retired as Secretary to Government of India in the Ministry of Finance- Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in April 2020.