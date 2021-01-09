Money & Banking

RBI approves re-appointment of Vishakha Mulye as ICICI Bank ED

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 09, 2021 Published on January 09, 2021

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Vishakha Mulye as an Executive Director of the ICICI Bank for a three-year period.

The re-appointment is effective January 19, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

“…Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on August 14, 2020 had already approved the re-appointment of Ms Mulye for a period of five years effective January 19, 2021,” it further said.

