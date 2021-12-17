RBI board discusses digital currency, crypto

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Various aspects relating to the central bank digital currency (CBDC) and private cryptocurrencies came into focus at the meeting of the central board of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. This comes in the backdrop of companies fearing a ban on cryptocurrency if the ‘Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021’ is introduced and passed by Parliament.
The industry is expecting the government to regulate cryptocurrencies and not ban them. However, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had earlier underscored that there are serious concerns on macro-economic and financial stability when it comes to cryptocurrencies.
Most of the RBI board members are believed to be on the same page as the Governor.
The aim of the Bill is “to create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. It also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India; however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.”
A CBDC is a legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is the same as a fiat currency and is exchangeable one-to-one with the fiat currency.
“Private virtual currencies sit at substantial odds to the historical concept of money. They are not commodities or claims on commodities as they have no intrinsic value; some claims that they are akin to gold clearly seem opportunistic,” said RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar in a speech in July 2021.
“Usually, certainly for the most popular ones now, they do not represent any person’s debt or liabilities. There is no ISSUER. They are not money (certainly not Currency) as the word has come to be understood historically,” Rabi Shankar said.
The meeting of the central board of Directors of the RBI, held at Lucknow under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das reviewed the current domestic and global economic situation, evolving challenges and remedial measures.
The board also reviewed half yearly income statement of the RBI for the half-year ended September 30, 2021 and discussed various areas of operations, including the functioning of the local boards, activities of select central office departments and the draft report on trend and progress of banking in India, 2020-21.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...