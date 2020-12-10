Money & Banking

RBI imposes penalty of ₹10 lakh on HDFC Bank

Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2020 Published on December 10, 2020

Our Bureau

Private sector lender HDFC Bank, on Thursday, said the Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh on it.

“The RBI has, vide its letter dated December 4 (which was received by the bank on December 9), imposed a monetary penalty of ₹10 lakh on the bank for bouncing of SGL, which lead to shortage of balance in certain securities in the bank’s CSGL account on November 19,” it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank has since enhanced its review mechanism to ensure that such incidents do not recur, it further said.

On Thursday, HDFC Bank scrip closed 1.42 per cent lower at ₹1,385.85 apiece on the BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 10, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.