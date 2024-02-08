ALL UPDATES
- February 08, 2024 08:47
RBI monetary policy live updates: How loan interest rates are expected to move in 2024
To gauge the movement of your existing loan interest rates in 2024, the first criterion is whether it is a fixed or floating rate loan. In a floating rate loan, the rate would move as per the underlying variable. However, it was not smooth earlier. Things improved subsequent to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular in September 2019.
Previously, one of the pet peeves of bank loan customers, and rightfully so, was that banks were quick to raise loan rates when interest rates rose but slow to reduce when rates were easing. In those days, floating rate loans were linked to a benchmark internal to the bank.
- February 08, 2024 08:43
RBI monetary policy live updates: Budget 2024 has raised possibility of RBI rate cuts of 50 bps this year, say foreign brokerage houses and banks
The interim Budget 2024 unveiled on Thursday has set the stage for Reserve Bank of India to go in for 50 basis points cut in repo rates this year, say foreign banks and brokerage houses.
“With government gross borrowing programme likely to decline by 8.5 per cent YOY into the next year, G-Sec Yields (10 year) declined by 12 bps today (Thursday) to 7.06 per cent. The tight fiscal also increases the possibility of policy rate cuts by the RBI. We build in 50 bps rate cut by the RBI in 2HCY24 (second half of Calendar Year 2024)”, Jefferies, a foreign brokerage house, said in an equity research note post the interim Budget.
- February 08, 2024 08:40
RBI monetary policy live updates: Sensex, Nifty set for mildly positive opening ahead of RBI policy meeting
Domestic markets are expected to open mildly positive ahead of the RBI policy meeting at 10 am. Gift Nifty at 22,054 against Nifty futures close of 22,003. Though global stocks are shining, analysts expect the market to open flat ahead of the RBI meeting, which, according to many, will reveal a status-quo stance on rates.
The focus will be on RBI’s liquidity measures, as the central bank is watching this carefully and will inject liquidity as required. Analysts expect the monetary policy stance to remain at “withdrawal of accommodation” for now.
- February 08, 2024 08:03
RBI monetary policy live updates: RBI likely to continue status-quo on short-term lending rate, say experts
Coming close on the heels of the interim budget which maintained the status quo on policy front, the Reserve Bank is likely to continue with the pause on the short-term lending rate in its upcoming bi-monthly monetary policy this week as retail inflation is still near the higher end of its comfort zone, say experts.
It is almost a year since the Reserve Bank has kept the short-term lending rate or repo rate stable at 6.5 per cent. The benchmark interest rate was last raised in February 2023 to 6.5 per cent from 6.25 per cent to contain inflation driven mainly by global developments.
- February 08, 2024 08:00
RBI monetary policy live updates: RBI conducts two one-day VRRR auctions to drain out liquidity
In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday conducted two one-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions to drain out liquidity from the banking system and re-anchor overnight money market rates at a higher level.
Market players said this is probably the first instance of two VRRR auctions being conducted on the same day. In the first VRRR auction, the RBI received offers from banks to deploy funds for a day aggregating ₹27,538 crore, against the notified amount of ₹75,000 crore. The central bank absorbed these funds at a weighted average rate of 6.49 per cent.
- February 08, 2024 07:35
RBI monetary policy live updates: Need for nuanced liquidity support, says Siddhartha Sanyal, Chief Economist of Bandhan Bank
A status quo in the repo rate is nearly certain in the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting later this week. Rather, the MPC narrative around key macro variables (eg., inflation, liquidity) will be of keen interest.
In particular, banking system liquidity witnessed a rapid tightening in recent months. Any commitment (or the absence of the same) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) towards providing liquidity support, will have a meaningful bearing on near term interest rate outlook.
- February 07, 2024 19:47
RBI monetary policy live updates: Wholesale inflation slips to 22-month low of 4.95% in December as food, crude oil prices decline
The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rose in December at 0.73 per cent mainly due to a sharp rise in food prices.
The WPI inflation was in the negative zone from April to October and had turned positive in November at 0.26 per cent.
- February 07, 2024 19:45
RBI monetary policy live updates: December retail inflation is at a 4-month high; industrial growth at 8-month low
Vegetables, along with pulses and fruits, pushed retail inflation to a four-month high of 5.7 per cent in December. Simultaneously, weak manufacturing dragged industrial growth to an 8-month low of 2.4 per cent in November.
Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.5 per cent in November, while industrial growth rate based on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) were 11.6 per cent in October. After the latest readings, experts see both high-frequency economic indicators to dip on a sequential basis. Also, they do not expect any change in the policy interest rate.
- February 07, 2024 19:42
RBI monetary policy live updates: MPC likely to keep repo rate on hold, say economists
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to keep the policy repo rate on hold as retail inflation remains volatile and continues to be above its comfort level, according to economists.
“We expect the MPC to keep the repo rate on hold at 6.5 per cent. We expect the committee to maintain the monetary policy stance pointed towards a “withdrawal of accommodation” despite deficit liquidity conditions, but the communication is likely to turn materially less hawkish.
“In our view, there is also a non-negligible possibility of the stance being changed to neutral, but it is not our base case,” said Rahul Bajoria, MD and Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays.
- February 07, 2024 19:37
RBI monetary policy live updates: Banking system liquidity deficit shrinks to ₹1.40-lakh crore
The liquidity deficit in the banking system shrank to about ₹1.40-lakh crore on February 4 from the recent peak of ₹3.46-lakh crore (on January 24th) in view of the government stepping up spending, per RBI data.
The declining liquidity deficit also had a salubrious effect on the overnight money market rates, with the weighted average rate easing to 6.33 per cent from around 6.50 per cent to 6.75 per cent last month.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in his December 2023 monetary policy statement, noted that the evolution of liquidity conditions has been in alignment with the monetary policy stance.
“Going forward, government spending is likely to further ease liquidity conditions. On our part, the Reserve Bank will remain nimble in liquidity management,” he then said.
- February 07, 2024 19:34
RBI monetary policy live updates: Budget pre-empts monetary policy, says former MPC member Mridul Saggar
The case for rate cut is non-existent. As a base case, despite a fall close to target in Q2, inflation is still likely to stay at 4.6 per cent or marginally above in the coming first half (H1) of the fiscal year and to my mind stabilise above target at an average about 4.6 per cent in H2 given the structural bottlenecks and insufficiently competitive economy. Fresh supply chain disruptions may leave risks more on the upside than downside, says Mridul Saggar on RBI Monetary Policy.
- February 07, 2024 19:27
The Budget 2024-25 is fiscally tighter than market expectations, which is remarkable, given the upcoming elections, with no new social scheme announced or expanded, it added. This also possibly reflects the government’s confidence in re-election, Jefferies has said, adding the 16 per cent jump in capex is better than its expectations.
- February 07, 2024 19:22
RBI monetary policy live updates: Following are the highlights of RBI’s December 2023 Bi-Monthly Monetary Policy Statement
- RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6.5%
- Proposes to enhance UPI transaction limit for payment to hospitals and educational institutions from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh
- Hikes GDP growth projection for current fiscal to 7% from 6.5% earlier
- Pegs GDP growth in December and March quarters at 6.5% and 6%, respectively
- Retains average retail inflation projection at 5.4% for FY24
- Inflation outlook to be considerably influenced by uncertain food prices
- Intermittent vegetable price shocks could once again push up headline inflation in November and December
- Rupee exhibited low volatility compared to its emerging market peers in 2023
- Relative stability of the rupee reflects the improving macroeconomic fundamentals and its resilience in the face of formidable global tsunamis
- As forex reserves stood at $604 billion as on December 1, RBI remains confident of meeting external financing requirements comfortably
- RBI to remain vigilant and ready to act, as per the evolving outlook
- India better placed to withstand uncertainties compared to many other countries
- Proposed to hike e-mandate for recurring payments to Rs 1 lakh from current Rs 15,000
- RBI to set up a cloud facility for the financial sector to enhance data security, privacy
