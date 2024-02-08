February 08, 2024 08:47

To gauge the movement of your existing loan interest rates in 2024, the first criterion is whether it is a fixed or floating rate loan. In a floating rate loan, the rate would move as per the underlying variable. However, it was not smooth earlier. Things improved subsequent to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular in September 2019.

Previously, one of the pet peeves of bank loan customers, and rightfully so, was that banks were quick to raise loan rates when interest rates rose but slow to reduce when rates were easing. In those days, floating rate loans were linked to a benchmark internal to the bank.