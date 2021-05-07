RBI sets up advisory group to assist Regulatory Review Authority

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
The Reserve Bank of India’s Regulations Review Authority (RRA 2.0) has constituted a six-member Advisory Group headed by S Janakiraman, Managing Director, State Bank of India, to support it in reviewing the central bank’s regulations and compliance procedures with a view to streamlining/ rationalising them to make them more effective.
The Authority has been set up initially for a period of one year from May 1, 2021. M. Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, RBI was appointed as the Regulations Review Authority last month.
“The Group will assist the RRA by identifying areas/ regulations/ guidelines/ returns which can be rationalised and submit reports periodically to RRA containing the recommendations/ suggestions,” RBI said in a statement on Friday.
The other members of the Group are — TT Srinivasaraghavan, Former MD and Non-Executive Director, Sundaram Finance; Gautam Thakur, Chairman, Saraswat Co-operative Bank; Subir Saha, Group Chief Compliance Officer, ICICI Bank; Ravi Duvvuru, President and CCO, Jana Small Finance Bank; and Abadaan Viccaji, Chief Compliance Officer, HSBC India.
The Group has decided to invite feedback and suggestions from all regulated entities, industry bodies and other stakeholders. Suggestions and feedback can be e-mailed to the Group latest by June 15, 2021.
The terms of reference of RRA 2.0 include making regulatory and supervisory instructions more effective by removing redundancies and duplications, if any; and to obtain feedback from regulated entities on simplification of procedures and enhancement of ease of compliance. The authority will seek to reduce compliance burden on regulated entities by streamlining the reporting mechanism; revoking obsolete instructions if necessary and obviating paper-based submission of returns, wherever possible.
The RRA will examine and suggest the changes required in dissemination process of RBI circulars/ instructions.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
Guha’s independence has allowed him to attack targets in all areas; he will assail with equal vehemence both ...
Of elusive birds, curry leaves and afternoon reveries
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...