RBI slaps penalty on SBI, StanChart

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1.95 crore on Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart)-India and ₹1 crore on State Bank of India (SBI).

In the case of StanChart, RBI has imposed the monetary penalty for non-compliance with its directions on ‘Customer Protection – Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions’, ‘Cyber Security Framework in Banks’, ‘Credit Card Operations of banks’ and ‘Creation of a Central Repository of Large Common Exposures - Across Banks’ .

Non-compliance

In the case of SBI, the central bank has imposed the monetary penalty for non-compliance with its directions contained in ‘Reserve Bank of India (Frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select FIs) directions 2016’.

RBI had conducted a Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of StanChart with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2020. The central bank, in a statement, observed that examination of the Risk Assessment Report, Inspection Report and all related correspondence pertaining to the same, revealed, inter-alia, non-compliance with the above-mentioned directions to the extent of: failure to credit (shadow reversal) the amount involved in the unauthorised electronic transactions; and not reporting cyber security incident within the prescribed time period.

Further, RBI found non-compliance with directions relating to authorising the direct sales agents (outsourced third party) to conduct KYC (know your customer) verification; and failure to ensure integrity and quality of data submitted in Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC).

RBI said, in furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for contravention of / non-compliance with the aforesaid directions, as stated therein.

“After considering the bank’s replies to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing, and additional submissions made by the bank, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of contravention of / non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank, to the extent of non-compliance with the aforesaid directions,” per the central bank.

In the case of SBI, RBI had carried out a scrutiny in a customer account maintained with SBI and the examination of the scrutiny report and all related correspondence pertaining to the same, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the aforesaid directions to the extent of delay in reporting of fraud in the said account to RBI.

In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause why penalty should not be imposed on it for such non-compliance with the said directions.

“After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made by the bank in the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, to the extent of non-compliance with the aforesaid directions,” the statement said.

In the case of both the banks, RBI said its action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their customers.