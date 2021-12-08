RBI to release discussion paper on charges in payment systems

With large scale use of digital payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will come out with a discussion paper which will cover all aspects related to charges involved in various channels of digital payments such as credit cards, debit cards, prepaid payment instruments (cards and wallets) and UPI.

“There have, however, been some concerns on the reasonableness of various charges incurred by customers for digital payments,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the Monetary Policy Statement on Wednesday.

“It is proposed to release a discussion paper on various charges in the payment system to have a holistic view of the issues involved and possible approaches to mitigating the concerns so as to make digital transactions more affordable,” he announced.

The paper will seek feedback on issues related to convenience fee, surcharging, and the measures required to make digital transactions affordable to users and economically remunerative to the providers.

The paper will be released in a month’s time, said the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Activities.