Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for establishment of a “Greenfield Data Centre’ and ‘Enterprise Computing & Cybersecurity Training Institute’ in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The Governor highlighted the need for augmenting the existing computing infrastructure of the RBI supported by cutting edge facilities for research and capacity building in emerging areas straddling central banking, technology and cybersecurity for a future ready RBI.

The new Data Centre and the Enterprise Computing & Cybersecurity Training Institute spread over an area of 18.55 acres, when commissioned, will cater to the emerging requirements of the RBI and the financial sector, per a central bank statement.

Das acknowledged the critical role played by technology in supporting the activities of the financial sector and the RBI over the years and recently, in facilitating a robust recovery from the pandemic.