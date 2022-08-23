RBL Bank appoints Gopal Jain, Dr. Sivakumar Gopalan as non-executive directors

RBL Bank has appointed Gopal Jain and Dr. Sivakumar Gopalan as non-executive directors on its board, the private sector lender said on Monday.

“RBL Bank has been working on adding a diverse set of leaders with relevant experience to accelerate its 2.0 strategy,” the bank said in a release. With the new additions, the bank’s board will have 14 members.

The appointments are, however, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank.

The board of RBL Bank today approved raising up to ₹3,000 crore through the issue of debt securities on a private placement basis, on a “time-to-time basis”.

Additional Directors

Jain is an experienced private equity investor and the managing partner at Gaja Capital. He has been appointed as a non-independent director till he is liable to retire by rotation. Gaja Capital through Gaja Capital Fund II Ltd held 1.3 per cent stake in RBL Bank as at the end of June.

Gopalan is a researcher with over three decades of experience across various aspects of technology and has been appointed as an independent director for five years.

“Mr. Jain’s business acumen and Dr. Sivakumar’s robust experience within the technology space will bring strategic value to our organisation,” RBL Bank Chairman Prakash Chandra was quoted as saying.

“The collective experience and guidance of our Board will help us achieve our objective of growth with continuity,” he added.