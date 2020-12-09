Money & Banking

RBL Bank, ICICI Pru Life enter banca partnership

Our Bureau

RBL Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance have entered into a bancassurance partnership.

“This alliance will enable over 87 lakh customers of RBL Bank to access and seamlessly purchase customer-centric protection and long-term savings products of the company and provide financial security to themselves and their families,” the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

RBL Bank will distribute ICICI Prudential Life’s products through its network of 398 branches in 28 States, besides its internet and mobile banking touch-points, the statement further said, adding that for the private sector life insurer, the partnership will deepen and further strengthen its multi-channel distribution network.

