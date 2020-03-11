RBL Bank says it is financially strong, well capitalized

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
In the aftermath of Yes Bank crisis, private sector lender RBL Bank on Wednesday said that it is “well capitalised” and there is no adverse change in its asset quality.
The statement comes in the wake of the Yes Bank crisis, following which stock prices of various banks went sharply down. “The management of RBL Bank wishes to address the prevailing concerns around the bank which is based on misinformation, and warrants clarification,” it said in a statement.
The lender further said that: “We wish to re-emphasize that RBL Bank is a fundamentally strong institution. Rumours around financial health and stability of the institution especially in social media seem to be misplaced, motivated and not based on facts.”
The bank said it is well capitalised, has healthy liquidity, growth is on track and management remains firmly committed. “There has been no material adverse change in the asset quality since we announced our Q3 financial results on January 22, 2020 and our guidance remains consistent,” the bank said.
The bank further said that it has a capital adequacy ratio of 16.08 per cent with Tier-1 at 15.02 per cent (significantly higher than the prescribed regulatory requirement at 11.5 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively). “All our business segments are doing well, we continue to expand presence across newer geographies by adding branches and are also hiring more people as previously planned,” the statement said adding that the bank continues to attract additional deposits from retail, corporates and institutional segments.
Shares of RBL Bank were trading at Rs 230.25, higher by 10.80 per cent over its previous close in early trade on BSE.
The stock had witnessed significant downtrend and had slumped over 30 per cent in the previous two trading sessions.
