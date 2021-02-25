Recent advisory on social-media posts ‘not to curtail freedom of expression’, says ICAI

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The CA Institute has said that its recent advisory on social-media posts cannot, by any stretch of imagination, be termed as curtailing/infringing the freedom of expression of its members or citizens.
ICAI never has any intention to curtail the freedom/right to speak of its members, and the advisory was issued only to guide the members not to use abusive language and not to cross legal boundaries as the profession is expected to maintain dignity and decorum. This came in response to queries sent by BusinessLine on its recent advisory on social-media posts.
“Some of the posts on social media that were brought to our notice had used objectionable comments that can tarnish the image of the profession in the eyes of the public and bring disrepute to the profession,” said the ICAI.
Meanwhile, the ICAI also said that its examination committee is looking into the matter on whether to withhold the results of certain students who created trouble in conduct of the exams and had taken to social media to demand its postponement.
“It was observed that threatening mails addressed to the Superintendents of examination centres were received regarding the conduct of exams. Hence, the concerned were advised to refrain from writing any such frivolous and baseless communication to the examinations centres.
“The examination committee of the ICAI is looking into the matter and will soon take a decision in this regard,” the ICAI response said.
ICAI has also said that the recent advisory should be seen as a further clarification on what is already expected from chartered accountants while dealing in public forums.
