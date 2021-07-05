Reliance Nippon Life declares ₹306.88 crore bonus to policyholders

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Private life insurer Reliance Nippon Life Insurance on Monday announced a total bonus of ₹306.88 crore for its participating policyholders in 2020-21.
This bonus issuance will benefit over 6,85,000 participating policyholders, a company release said. All participating policies in force as of March 31, 2021, have been credited with the bonus declared, it added.
For policies with reversionary bonuses, this will increase the guaranteed benefits on death and maturity, the company said.
Also read: Edelweiss Group divests stake in Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers
The bonus is paid out of the profits generated by the company’s participating policyholders’ funds for the year FY2020-21. It registered a profit after tax of ₹50 crore in the year-ended March 31, 2021.
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance is a joint venture between Reliance Capital and Nippon Life Insurance, Japan.
As of March 31, 2021, its total assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹24,383 crore and the total sum assured at ₹78,847 crore. The claims settlement ratio was 98.48 per cent.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...