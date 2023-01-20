In a major relief to 63 moons and other investors, the Bombay High Court on Friday set aside the order of YES Bank administrator which had written down AT1 bonds of over ₹8,300 crore overnight leaving investors high and dry.

This will benefit all bond holders, including 63 moons technologies which held bonds worth ₹300 crore.

What the petition said

63 moons had filed a petition in the court against the bank’s decision to write off the AT1 bonds as part of a rescue plan. The company had invested in ₹3,000 crore bond holdings of YES Bank’s written-down AT1 bonds and has been holding these papers since March 2018.

The petition, filed on June 1 against YES Bank, the Reserve Bank of India and the administrator appointed by the RBI, claimed that the company’s ₹300-crore investment in AT1 debenture bonds has been completely misused by the promise of good returns.

The company argued that a write-off of bond holders’ claim — under Basel-III norms and international best practices — can only take place when the equity capital has virtually lost all value.

RBI, which took over the bank, wrote down the so-called AT1 bonds of YES Bank worth ₹8,415 crore as part of a revival plan.

Industry experts said YES Bank and RBI are likely to challenge the order. “The court order could put YES Bank insolvent, putting at risk the entire investments made by banks, including the State Bank of India. The High Court order is unlikely to go unchallenged,” said an industry expert.