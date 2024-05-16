NPCI’s RuPay card network has announced a limited-time special cashback offer scheme for both RuPay credit and debit cardholders, from May 15 to July 31.

During the offer period, customers will receive 25 per cent cashback on in-store point-of-sale purchases made at merchants accepting cards on either ‘Discover’ network or ‘Diners Club International’ within Canada, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, UAE, UK and US.

The maximum cashback amount per transaction for a card during the offer period will be ₹2,500, NPCI said in a release.

“We are witnessing a surge in Indian travellers exploring exciting destinations globally this summer. In response to this trend and the increasing popularity of RuPay credit and debit cards, we’re delighted to introduce the latest phase of the RuPay cashback campaign. With RuPay’s expanding international acceptance network, we aim to provide secure transactions to our customers paired with unmatched benefits,” Chief of Products Kunal Kalawatia said.

