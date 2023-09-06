SBI Card has launched ‘SimplySAVE Merchant SBI Card’ for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with the offer of short-term credit options and other exclusive benefits.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India, said the SimplySAVE Merchant SBI Card addresses the need for easy and timely access to formal credit by providing interest-free short-term credit to MSMEs.

Abhijit Chakravorty, MD and CEO of SBI Card, said the company was committed to crafting specialised payment solutions based on cardholders’ lifestyle and spending patterns.

The SimplySAVE Merchant SBI Card operates on the RuPay network and can be linked to UPI for payments through UPI-enabled third-party apps.