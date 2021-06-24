SBI Card partners with Fabindia to launch Fabindia SBI Card

SBI Card, the country’s second-largest credit card issuer and Fabindia, a retail platform for a wide range of handcrafted products by the artisans of the country, have joined hands to launch an exclusive co-branded contactless credit card — Fabindia SBI Card.

The card is designed with curated benefits and privileges to offer a rewarding shopping experience to its premium customers and comes in two variants — Fabindia SBI Card SELECT and Fabindia SBI Card.

Speaking about the partnership, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, SBI Card, said in a statement “We are delighted to have Fabindia as our partner to bring unique value proposition to our affluent and premium consumer segment. Introduction of the new Fabindia SBI Card further bolsters our premium portfolio, reinforces our commitment to enable our customers to embrace digital payments and contribute to the country’s digital economy.”