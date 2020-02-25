SBI Card: Zero MDR will not impact credit cards

Bullish about the credit card business, SBI Card on Tuesday said that the zero merchant discoutnrate will not be a challenge for it.

“Nothing has been talked about for credit cards. Don’t expect MDR to be a challenge for the company,” said Dinesh Kumar Khara, Managing Director, SBI.

SBI Card Managing Director and CEO Hardayal Prasad also said that MDR for credit cards is not on the table.

SBI Card, which is the credit card subsidiary of State Bank of India (SBI), is set to launch its initial public offering on March 2. The price band is fixed at Rs 750-Rs 755 per share.