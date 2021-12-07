SBI chooses Intellect Design to take care of its digital wealth management

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a cloud-native FinTech company for financial and insurance clients, on Tueday announced that State Bank of India has chosen Intellect Wealth Qube - Digital Wealth Management suite for its digital wealth management transformation agenda.

“The wealth management business is the Bank’s top priority and its primary task is to offer the best products across categories from leading fund houses giving their customers the flexibility to invest, transact and view their portfolio through digital channels such as internet banking, mobile and remote relationship model and the bank felt that Intellect’s Wealth Qube was the perfect fit.” said a stock exchange filing by the company