Money & Banking

SBI chooses Intellect Design to take care of its digital wealth management

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 07, 2021

Intellect Design’s digital wealth management suite Intellect Wealth Qube selected by SBI

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a cloud-native FinTech company for financial and insurance clients, on Tueday announced that State Bank of India has chosen Intellect Wealth Qube - Digital Wealth Management suite for its digital wealth management transformation agenda.

Also read: Intellect Design Arena to set up AIF for ₹100 crore

“The wealth management business is the Bank’s top priority and its primary task is to offer the best products across categories from leading fund houses giving their customers the flexibility to invest, transact and view their portfolio through digital channels such as internet banking, mobile and remote relationship model and the bank felt that Intellect’s Wealth Qube was the perfect fit.” said a stock exchange filing by the company

Published on December 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like