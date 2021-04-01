SBI customers face issues with online transactions

Customers of State Bank of India faced disruption in online transactions on Thursday after the bank undertook maintenance activities. Customers took to social media to report issues with logging into the bank’s flagship mobile app, YONO. Users were also having problems with payments using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

‘Maintenance activities’

“We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 2:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on April 1. During this period INB/ YONO, YONO Lite/UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI said in a tweet. However, it did not account for the outage faced in the first half of the day.

The bank has faced technical glitches with its platforms on previous occasions.

In December last year, YONO encountered a technical glitch. Customers took to Twitter to complain about not being able to open the app/login.

Today’s outage has occurred as SBI’s branches are closed for business since being the first day of the financial year.

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our digital banking platforms to provide a better online banking experience,” SBI said. Likewise, the customers of private sector lender HDFC Bank had faced intermittent problems with internet and mobile banking on Tuesday.