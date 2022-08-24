SBI Kolkata Circle donates an ambulance

Kolkata, August 24 State Bank of India Kolkata Circle has recently donated an ambulance to Infectious Diseases & Beleghata General Hospital. The move is a part of the bank’s commitment towards the welfare of the society,
DMD (HR) and CDO O P Mishra and other general managers of SBI handed over the vehicle at State Bank Institute of Leadership to Prof (Dr) Anima Haldar (Principal); Prof (Dr.) Asis Manna, Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice Principal along with other senior functionaries of ID & BG Hospital, said a press statement issued by the bank.
Published on
August 24, 2022
