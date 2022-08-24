hamburger

SBI Kolkata Circle donates an ambulance

BL Kolkata Bureau | Updated on: Aug 24, 2022
A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata. (file photo) | Photo Credit: RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

The ambulance was donated to Infectious Diseases & Beleghata General Hospital

Kolkata, August 24 State Bank of India Kolkata Circle has recently donated an ambulance to Infectious Diseases & Beleghata General Hospital. The move is a part of the bank’s commitment towards the welfare of the society,

DMD (HR) and CDO O P Mishra and other general managers of SBI handed over the vehicle at State Bank Institute of Leadership to Prof (Dr) Anima Haldar (Principal); Prof (Dr.) Asis Manna, Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice Principal along with other senior functionaries of ID & BG Hospital, said a press statement issued by the bank.

Published on August 24, 2022
