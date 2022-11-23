Kolkata, Nov 23 With a view to boost credit growth and encourage entrepreneurs to avail of loans under government sponsored schemes, SBI Kolkata Circle recently celebrated Mudra Mahotsav to connect with eligible Mudra borrowers.

The initiative was aimed at reaching out to as many entrepreneurs as possible. As many as 1,178 sanction letters were handed over to Mudra beneficiaries, amounting to Rs 45 crore across the circle, and 1,103 leads amounting to Rs 27 crore was received, which will be processed in the coming days, said a press statement issued by the bank.

Prem Anup Sinha, Chief General Manager, Arvind Kumar, General Manager (NW-I), Sujay Kumar Yadav, General Manager (NW-II) and DGMs of six modules and regional managers of 33 regions participated in the event held at various locations in the circle.

