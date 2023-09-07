State Bank of India has launched the “RuPay NCMC Prepaid Card” to facilitate easy digital ticketing fare payments in metro, buses, water ferries, parking, etc., through a single card.

In addition, individuals can also use the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for making retail and e-commerce payments, India’s largest bank said.

SBI said it is also implementing an NCMC-based ticketing solution in MMRC Metro Line 3 and Agra Metro, which is in the advanced stage of execution and will be available to the public very soon.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India, said: “The Nation First Transit Card, powered by RuPay and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) technology, is set to revolutionise the commuting experience and is aligned with the national vision of “One Nation, One Card. ”

