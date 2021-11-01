SBI launches video call life certificate submission facility for pensioners

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a Video Life Certificate (VLC) facility for pensioners.

With this facility, pensioners can schedule a video call with SBI staff at their convenience and complete the process of life certificate submission without having to visit the bank branch, India’s largest bank said in a statement.

Pensioners have to log on to www.pensionseva.sbi, click on ‘Video LC’ and enter their SBI pension account number. They will have to submit the OTP received on their registered mobile numbers.

After reading the terms and conditions, pensioners can click on ‘Start Journey’.

“Pensioners will have to keep their original PAN card in place, click on ‘I am ready’ and grant permission to start the video call,” the Bank said.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “We believe this facility will digitally empower pensioners and enable them to submit their life certificates without any hassle of visiting the branch amid Covid-19. ”