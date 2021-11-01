Money & Banking

SBI launches video call life certificate submission facility for pensioners

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 01, 2021

Pensioners can schedule a video call with SBI staff and complete the life certificate submission process

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a Video Life Certificate (VLC) facility for pensioners.

With this facility, pensioners can schedule a video call with SBI staff at their convenience and complete the process of life certificate submission without having to visit the bank branch, India’s largest bank said in a statement.

Pensioners have to log on to www.pensionseva.sbi, click on ‘Video LC’ and enter their SBI pension account number. They will have to submit the OTP received on their registered mobile numbers.

After reading the terms and conditions, pensioners can click on ‘Start Journey’.

“Pensioners will have to keep their original PAN card in place, click on ‘I am ready’ and grant permission to start the video call,” the Bank said.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “We believe this facility will digitally empower pensioners and enable them to submit their life certificates without any hassle of visiting the branch amid Covid-19. ”

Published on November 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

State Bank of India
wage and pension
digital banking
senior citizens
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like