State Bank of India (SBI) Local Head Office recently conducted a workshop cum interactive session for progressive farmers. During the session, the bank showcased its agri-focused products and engaged with the farmers regarding their concerns.

Prem Anup Sinha, CGM, SBI Circle, Arvind Kumar, GM (Network-I), Sujay Kumar Yadav, (Network-II) and Jogesh Chandra Sahu, GM (Network-III) along with project director Goutam Mukherjee from Sufal Bangla were present during the session.

The session was attended by farmers belonging to or affiliated with Bhangar Vegetables Producer Co Ltd., Avant Garde Farmer Producer Co. Ltd, Ghatakpukur Agro Producers Co. Ltd, and Shonepur Farmers Producers Co. Ltd, said a press statement issued by the bank.