SBI move to hire apprentices ‘not a step in the right direction’

The All-India State Bank of India Employees’ Association has termed State Bank of India’s plan to hire 8,847 candidates as apprentices as a move aimed at replacing permanent employment and employees with unstable and temporary jobs and workers.

India’s largest bank recently called for applications from candidates for engagement as apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961.

“This move…is not a step in the right direction…Replacing jobs of permanent nature with short-duration temporary jobs, with fixed, meagre compensation, naming it as skill development/ training is not that noble and simple.

“...It is short-circuiting recruitment of permanent appointees. The attempt is to engage low-cost labour,” alleged Association General Secretary, KS Krishna.

As per SBI’s advertisement for engaging the apprentices, candidates (age: minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on October 31, 2020) with graduation from a recognised university/ institute can apply.

Not an employment in the bank

The bank specified that “this is not an employment in the bank”, and the duration of training for the selected candidates will be “three years only”.

The apprentices are eligible for stipend of ₹15,000 per month during first year, ₹16,500 per month during second year and ₹19,000 per month duringthird year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of (i) online written test (to be held in January 2021) and (ii) test of local language. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test.

SBI will be recruiting 8,500 apprentices under the Unreserved (3,595), Other Backward Classes (1,948), Scheduled Caste (1,388), Economically Weaker Section (844), and Scheduled Tribe (725) categories.

The bank will also be recruiting 347 apprentices under the Locomotor Disability, Visually Impaired; Hearing Impaired; and D&E (includes persons with disabilities as mentioned in clause d & e of section 34(1) of the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act 2016 – Autism, Specific Learning Disorder, Mental Illness and multiple disabilities).

Krishna emphasised that banking is unlike other trade, business or industry. “Banks are special”. Banks are dealing with public money, data and details. Maintaining confidentiality and privacy is important, he added.

“The secrecy and sensitivity of a sector like banking and finance should not be compromised by bringing in an unstable, non-permanent job profile.

“Where can one apply one’s skills/training acquired in banks except in the banks, which are licensed and highly regulated entities?,” he said.