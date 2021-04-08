SBI Mutual Fund asset base crosses ₹5 lakh crore mark

The answer is blowing in the wind
SBI Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday said its asset base has crossed ₹5 lakh crore mark in the March quarter, becoming the first fund house in the country to achieve such a feat.
The fund house's average asset under management (AAUM) rose to Rs 5.04 lakh crore in 2020-21 from ₹3.73 lakh crore in the preceding fiscal, recording a growth of 35 per cent, SBI MF said in a statement.
In the December quarter, SBI MF had an asset base of ₹4.56 lakh crore.
The AAUM growth has been achieved on the back of a robust increase in the SIP (systematic investment plan) book and penetration in T30 and B30 locations, the fund house said.
The fund house's SIP book increased to ₹1,382 crore from ₹1,180 crore over the last year, registering a growth of 17 per cent.
Apart from SBI MF, other top players also saw growth in their respective asset base in the March quarter compared to the preceding three months.
HDFC MF, which is at the second position, saw its asset base rising to ₹4.15 lakh crore during the period under review from ₹3.89 lakh crore in the December quarter.
ICICI Prudential MF at the third position recorded an average AUM of ₹4.05 lakh crore in the three months ended March 2021, compared to ₹3.8 lakh crore in the previous quarter.
Aditya Birla Sunlife MF, the fourth largest fund house, has seen its average AUM growing to ₹2.7 lakh crore from ₹2.55 lakh crore.
The asset base of Kotak Mahindra MF soared to ₹2.33 lakh crore at the end of the March quarter, as against ₹2.16 lakh crore in the three months ended December 2020.
Nippon India MF's average AUM rose to ₹2.28 lakh crore in the March quarter from ₹2.13 lakh crore in the preceding quarter.
Overall, the asset base of the 43-player mutual fund industry rose to more than ₹32 lakh crore at the end of March quarter from ₹29.71 lakh crore at December-end.
