State Bank of India (SBI) has onboarded Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian cricket team captain, as its brand ambassador.
“Dhoni’s remarkable capacity to maintain composure in stressful situations and his renowned ability for clear thinking and rapid decision-making under duress makes him the ideal choice that resonates with SBI, to connect with its customers and stakeholders across the country,” the bank said in a statement.
Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, SBI, said, “Dhoni’s association with SBI as a satisfied customer makes him a perfect embodiment of our brand’s ethos.”