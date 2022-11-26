With a view to promote life certificates through digital mode and for popularizing the face authentication technique, a team of officials from the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, headed by Deepak Gupta, Under Secretary, visited Hooghly district in West Bengal where this campaign had been organised for central government pensioners at State Bank of India, Serampore Branch.

As many as 51 pensioners successfully submitted their digital life certificates through face authentication app. Subsequently, the team is likely to conduct similar activities at Howrah branch and also at Kolkata High Court SPB Branch, said a press statement issued by the bank.

Also read Indian retailers are set for global acquisition

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit