State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has concluded the issue of USD 600 million senior unsecured fixed rate notes having maturity of 5 years at a coupon of 5 per cent, payable semi-annually, under Regulation-S.

“The Bonds will be issued through our London branch as of January 17 2024 and shall be listed on Singapore Stock Exchange and India International Exchange, GIFT City,” per the bank’s regulatory filing.

Under Regulation-S, offers and sales of securities that happen outside the United States are exempt from SEC registration requirements.

This fundraising comes on the heels of the bank concluding placement of USD 250 million senior unsecured Green floating rate notes, referred to as “The Green Notes.”

This “Green Notes” issuance, maturing on December 29, 2028, is part of SBI’s USD 10 Billion medium-term note program and was conducted through a private placement facilitated by its London branch.

The Green Notes rated BBB- by S&P, were issued on a floating rate basis of 1.20 per cent above SOFR (secured overnight financing rate) and have been listed on the India International Exchange, India’s largest bank said in a statement issued on January 4.

