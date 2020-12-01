SBI RuPay JCB platinum contactless debit card launched

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
State Bank of India (SBI), in association with Japan’s JCB International Co Ltd (JCB), has launched a debit card on National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) RuPay network.
The ‘SBI RuPay JCB platinum contactless debit card’ comes with a dual-interface feature, which will enable customers to perform both contact and contactless transactions in the domestic market and seamless contact transactions overseas.
“With this card, consumers would be able to transact on ATMs and PoS terminals across the globe under JCB network.
“They can also shop online from JCB-partnered international e-commerce merchants using this card,” SBI, JCB and NPCI said in a joint statement.
The ‘SBI RuPay JCB platinum contactless debit card’ supports RuPay offline wallet-based transactions, enabling an additional payment mode within the Card, according to the statement.
Consumers will be able to load the offline wallet and utilise it in transit in India (bus and metro) and retail (merchant) payments, it added.
As of March-end 2020, SBI, which is India’s largest commercial bank, had about 27.81 crore actively used debit cards. Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the bank has issued issued 11.28 crore RuPay debit cards to the eligible customers as of March-end 2020.
JCB is a global payment brand and a leading cedit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. NPCI is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.
Vidya Krishnan, Chief General Manager, SBI, said: “We believe the tap-and-pay technology on the card will simplify the everyday purchases of customers with secure and fast contactless payments.”
Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO of JCB International Co Ltd, said together with NPCI, JCB will bring the best-in-class technology, access to the vast JCB global merchant network, and special offers and privileges to SBI customers.
Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI, said: “SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card holders can now use their cards at millions of locations in the world.”
