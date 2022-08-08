hamburger

Money & Banking

SBI shares fall over 3% after Q1 earnings

PTI | New Delhi, August 8 | Updated on: Aug 08, 2022
SBI’s standalone total income declined to ₹74,998.57 crore in the first quarter of FY23.

SBI’s standalone total income declined to ₹74,998.57 crore in the first quarter of FY23. | Photo Credit: RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

State Bank of India posts 7% decline in standalone net profit for Q1 FY23 due to a fall in income

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday fell over 3 per cent in the morning trade after it posted a 7 per cent decline in standalone net profit for Q1 FY23.

The stock declined 3.13 per cent to ₹514 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it went lower by 3.23 per cent to ₹513.85.

The country's biggest lender, State Bank of India on Saturday posted a 7 per cent decline in standalone net profit to ₹6,068 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year due to a fall in income.

The bank had reported a net profit of ₹6,504 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22.

Its standalone total income declined to ₹74,998.57 crore in the first quarter of FY23 against ₹77,347.17 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Published on August 08, 2022
SBI
BSE
NSE
stocks and shares
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you