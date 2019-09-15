SBI to seek clarity from Reserve Bank on fixed-floating home loan rate

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
The largest lender State Bank of India will be seeking clarifications from the Reserve Bank whether it can offer long-term home loans with fixed rates in the beginning and convert the same into floating rates later, chairman Rajnish Kumar has said.
The move comes after the Reserve Bank has mandated banks to shift all retail lending to floating rates that will be determined by external benchmarks like the repo rate.
Kumar said there is a lack of clarity on how it can go ahead with the fixed-rate products, after the RBI’s new regulations on floating rates.
Hinting at the volatility in the repo rate, he said some home buyers may want their loan rates to be fixed.
For such buyers, it can offer a ‘fixed-floating’ product, wherein the rates are locked in for an initial period of say five to ten years, and then turns floating.
The need for making the product floating in the latter part arises out of the bank’s inability to project the liability movements in the future, he said, adding typically, home loans are for about 30 years.
It can be noted that the repo rate at which the central bank lends to the system is at a nine-year low of 5.40 per cent.
Speaking to reporters here over the weekend, Kumar said the central bank’s recent guidelines on floating rate products for the retail segment has necessitated the need for the clarity.
Kumar has clarified that from an asset-liability management perspective, it is difficult to have a fixed rate product for a long term like 30 years, the maximum tenor of a home loan now from the bank now. Some private-sector peers offer up to 35 years of home loans depending on in the age of the borrower, though.
At present, SBI has a floating rate home loan product linked to its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate and it recently withdrew one linked to the repo rate. It does not have a fixed rate home loan product at present.
As of now, under the marginal cost of funds based lending, floating-rate loans are re-set as when the interest rates fall or rise, but fixed-rate loans are reset in 9-12 months. But when the loans are linked to the repo rate, the rates can change sharply, depending on how RBI acts on the rate front.
Many mortgage borrowers normally choose fixed rates, as that helps them better manage their finances because of the certainty about the EMI outgoes.
Kumar said the bank does not have adequate liabilities linked to the floating rate which makes such a floating product difficult.
Speaking on the RBI-mandated systemic shift to external benchmarked lending rates, he said SBI will have minimal issues with the same.
He said the industry leader was the first to move on to the repo-linked loans and deposits since May and has many of its products aligned to the external benchmarks now.
However, he said such shifts make asset-liability management “challenging” as there lack of floating-rate liabilities now.
About the impact of the megabank mergers on SBI, he said it will not impact the nation’s largest bank as SBI has specified business model and target segments, and will continue with the same.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
Last week, the Sensex and the Nifty advanced over 1 per cent, backed by buying interest
SBI (₹291.7)After trading within a range, SBI began to head north and gained throughout the week, breaking ...
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports