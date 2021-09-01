Money & Banking

Shanti Lal Jain takes charge as MD & CEO of Indian Bank

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 01, 2021

In a career spanning more than 25 years in banking, he handled critical portfolios

Shanti Lal Jain has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chennai-headquartered Indian Bank from today.

Prior to this, he served as Executive Director of Bank of Baroda since September 2018, according to a statement.

A Post-graduate in Commerce, and a qualified Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and CAIIB, Jain joined Allahabad Bank in 1993 in middle management cadre. In a career spanning more than 25 years in banking, he handled critical portfolios. Previously, he had worked in a range of industries for over six years.

He has served as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer and headed IT department of Allahabad Bank.

Later, he led team Mumbai as Field General Manager (West) and was responsible for Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa operations having business of about ₹50,000 crore.

Earlier to this, he has served in several branches and administrative offices of the Bank, pan India. Prior to joining Allahabad Bank, he worked in various industries for about 6 years.

