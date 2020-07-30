Money & Banking

SHISHU Loans: BoB rolls out 2% interest subvention scheme

New Delhi | Updated on July 30, 2020 Published on July 30, 2020

Our Bureau

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has rolled out a scheme for two per cent interest subvention for 12 months for SHISHU category of borrowers under MUDRA scheme.

This scheme will be available to such category of borrowers whose accounts were standard as on March 2020.

As a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat package, Government had launched a scheme for two per cent interest Subvention for 12 months for SHISHU Category of borrowers under MUDRA Scheme.

The borrowers who have not availed moratorium on repayment of their loan dues, as per RBI guidelines, will receive Interest Subvention from June 2020 to May 2021-- for the months the accounts run in standard category, a release issued by BoB said.

The borrowers who have availed moratorium on repayment of their loan dues, as per RBI guidelines, will receive Interest Subvention from September 2020 to August 2021 for the months the accounts run in standard category, the release added.

Bank of Baroda
