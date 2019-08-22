Money & Banking

Shriram City Union Finance issues NCDs

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 22, 2019 Published on August 22, 2019

Shriram City Union Finance has announced the issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The base issue size is ₹100 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription to the extent of ₹900 crore. The issue, with an interest rate of 9.85 per cent annually, opened on August 21 and will close on September 19, with an option of early closure or extension. The NCDs carry a face value of ₹1,000 each, and the minimum investment amount is ₹10,000 with tenors of two, three and five years.

Published on August 22, 2019
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
HSBC lays off 150 employees from back offices in India