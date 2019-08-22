Shriram City Union Finance issues NCDs

Shriram City Union Finance has announced the issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The base issue size is ₹100 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription to the extent of ₹900 crore. The issue, with an interest rate of 9.85 per cent annually, opened on August 21 and will close on September 19, with an option of early closure or extension. The NCDs carry a face value of ₹1,000 each, and the minimum investment amount is ₹10,000 with tenors of two, three and five years.