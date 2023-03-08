Shriram General Insurance Company has announced opening two exclusive-women branches in Ludhiana and Jaipur. The company “has plans to replicate the model national-wide, going forward,” says a press release from the company.

“By hiring qualified women at all levels, we create a more inclusive culture that values diversity,” the release says.

Shriram General Insurance Company is a joint venture of the Shriram Capital Pvt Ltd, the holding company of the Shriram group’s financial services business, and Sanlam Ltd, a South African financial services group.

Sundaram Direct

Sundaram Direct, a division of Sundaram Finance, has also said it has opened its first all-women branch in Chennai. The branch is to be formally inaugurated on Thursday.