South Indian Bank on Sunday bagged the world record for organising a first-of-its-kind category event by staging and swinging 101 ‘oonjals’ (swings) simultaneously at a single venue at Marine Drive in Kochi.

The World Book of Records team presented the certification to Murali Ramakarishnan, MD & CEO and Thomas Joseph K, EVP & Group Business Head.

Swings made using wood and rope in the traditional way attracted people from all walks of life. This special gathering by the bank was intended to introduce traditional festival art forms in a unique way to the new generation.

The event ‘Onnichirikkam Oonjaladam’ (sit together and swing) witnessed a huge gathering. The chief guests for the event included K Chandran Pillai, Chairman, Greater Cochin Development Authority and Shaji Daniel, CFO – Cochin International Airport Ltd. Film Actress Sheelu Abraham and Sabeetta George, Television Artist were also present.

Lauding the efforts of South Indian Bank for organising such event, Chandran Pillai, GCDA Chairman said: “This is a unique occasion due to its distinctiveness. I sincerely appreciate South Indian Bank’s effort to recollect the childhood memories.”

Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank receiving the ‘World book of Record’. Thomas Joseph K, EVP & Group Business Head, South Indian Bank and Anto George T, Head HR & Admin were also seen.

Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO said, “The event aims to promote the unity and prosperity among people and celebrate this festive season. A swing represents fun and enjoyment. Today we celebrate the upside of our lives through this mass gathering to cherish our childhood memories and South Indian Bank is happy to bring this gathering for everyone to enjoy.”

The event also had cultural programmes like ‘Chenda Melam’, musical performances by various bands including South Indian Bank’s own band and virtual reality experience zone for visitors.