South Indian Bank has associated with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for direct tax collections from retail and corporate taxpayers.

The payment facility will allow taxpayers to remit Direct Taxes under ‘Over the Counter Mode’. The bank’s customers can make payments via ‘Over the Counter’ as well as ‘Internet Banking’ modes.

“Our offering is for all taxpayers who can avail the convenience of Direct Tax Payments across our 932 branches and through our novel net banking platform–SIBerNet, exclusively for SIB account holders,” Thomas Joseph K, EVP and Group Business Head of South Indian Bank said.

Enabling this facility would further strengthen the bank’s ties with the government, imprinting it as a bankable partner in facilitating payments, the release said.

Kerala-based South Indian Bank has 932 branches, 1,156 ATMs, and 122 CDMs/CRMs (customer relationship and data management centres) across India and a representative office in Dubai, UAE.