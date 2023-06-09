Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma assumed charge as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Bank Ltd on Friday.

On May 26, the bank had informed the stock exchanges that the board of directors has appointed Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma as an Additional Director to take up the role of MD and CEO of the bank effective from the date of his taking charge.

“In this connection, we wish to inform that Mr Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma has assumed charge today, i.e. June 9, 2023, as Managing Director and CEO of the bank,” it said.

The bank had then stated that the appointment is effective from the date of his assuming charge and will last for a period of three years. It had said the appointment is subject to approval by shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting or within a period of three months from the date of assuming charge, whichever is earlier.

Sarma brings with him nearly four decades of experience in commercial, retail and transactional banking, technology and payments. He has previously held key positions at HDFC Bank Ltd, YES Bank Ltd and Jio Payments Bank Ltd.

At HDFC Bank Ltd, he was part of the founding management team and was involved in setting up the bank’s Corporate and Retail Banking, Treasury and Capital Markets Infrastructure business.

At YES Bank Ltd, he was instrumental in setting up the Commercial Banking infrastructure. At Jio Payments Bank Ltd, he served as MD and CEO and was responsible for application and coordination for approval of licence with the RBI.