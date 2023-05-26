The board of directors of Karnataka Bank Ltd, which met on Friday, has appointed Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma as an Additional Director to take up the role of MD and CEO of the bank.

The bank informed stock exchanges that pursuant to the approval received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the board of directors at its meeting held on Friday has appointed Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma as an Additional Director to take up the role of MD and CEO of the Bank for three years effective from the date of his assuming charge.

It said that the appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting or within three months from the date of assuming charge, whichever is earlier.

Previous roles

Sarma has nearly four decades of experience spread across Commercial, Retail, and Transactional Banking, Technology and Payments.

The bank informed stock exchanges that he was part of the founding management team at HDFC Bank Ltd for over nine years. As the Country Head - Transactional Banking and Operations, he was involved in setting up the bank’s Corporate and Retail Banking, Treasury, and Capital Markets Infrastructure business. He launched Commercial Vehicles and Construction Equipment’s (CV/CE) lending, Channel Financing, Capital Markets Margin lending, and mid-Corporate lending business.

At Yes Bank Ltd, as Executive Director and member of the board, he was instrumental in setting up the Commercial Banking infrastructure covering Operations, Technology, Retail, Transaction Banking, Payments, Trade Finance, Loan servicing and Treasury Operation.

At Jio Payments Bank Limited, as MD and CEO, he was responsible for the application and coordination for approval of license with the RBI, incorporation of the company, formation of the board, strategic direction, and commencement of operations in 2018.

The bank added that he has worked extensively to build systems and technology to support supply chain finance and provide digital banking platforms to various banks in and outside India.